China Airlines Group has extended Hong Kong service reduction into the first quarter of 2020, reflected in recent schedule update.
Kaohsiung – Hong Kong 04FEB20 – 28MAR20 CI937/938 cancelled, overall service reduces from 4 to 3 daily (2 daily by China Airlines, 1 daily by Mandarin Airlines)
Taichung – Hong Kong 03JAN20 – 28MAR20 AE1825/1842 reduced from 7 to 5 weekly (Mandarin Airlines service; Overall 26 weekly instead of 28), except 16JAN20 – 04FEB20
Tainan – Hong Kong 03JAN20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly (China Airlines service with Mandarin Airlines aircraft), except 16JAN20 – 04FEB20
Flights to/from Taipei Taoyuan continues to see aircraft variations.
China Airlines Group 1Q20 Hong Kong frequency variations
