S7 Airlines expands Asiana Airlines codeshare from late-Dec 2019

S7 Airlines in late-December 2019 expands codeshare partnership with Asiana Airlines, covering 2 additional routes from Seoul Incheon. Approximately effective from 30DEC19 (or earlier), planned new codeshare routes include the following.
S7 Airlines operated by Asiana Airlines
Seoul Incheon – Bangkok
Seoul Incheon – Busan
