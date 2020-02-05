Cathay Pacific Feb/Mar 2020 Inventory update as of 0645GMT 05FEB20

Cathay Pacific in the last few days gradually filed changes to its inventory, as the airline closes reservation on selected routes. Following is a list of service closed for reservation as of 0645GMT 05FEB20, for reference only. The oneWorld carrier has not officially announced cancellations as schedule change is not yet complete. Refer to this link regarding latest filing for Mainland China, as of 1300GMT 05FEB20.



Hong Kong – Adelaide 04MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 of 4 weekly closed for reservation

Hong Kong – Auckland 22FEB20 – 28MAR20 Selected dates displays no flight available for reservation, or 1 of 2 daily open for reservation

Hong Kong – Barcelona 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 of 4 weekly closed for reservation

Hong Kong – Brussels 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 of 4 weekly service is only available to book in J/W/Y-class

Hong Kong – Cape Town Reservation closed from 17FEB20 to 28FEB20 (This route is served seasonal until 28FEB20)

Hong Kong – Dubai 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 of 2 daily closed for reservation (Selected dates in February continues to show 2 daily available)

Hong Kong – Frankfurt Certain dates in March 2020 is showing only First Class and Business Class available for reservation

Hong Kong – London Gatwick 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 5-7 weekly reservation closed (Selected dates in Feb is showing certain fare classes available to book)

Hong Kong – Los Angeles 12FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 of 3 daily closed for reservation (Selected dates displaying only 1 flight open for booking)

Hong Kong – Manchester 24FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reservation is closed on various dates

Hong Kong – Melbourne 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 On various dates, only 1-2 daily service is available for reservation, instead of 3 (Selected dates displaying only 1 flight open for booking)

Hong Kong – Milan Malpensa Service cancelled until 28APR20

Hong Kong – Newark 17FEB20 – 15MAR20 1 daily reservation closed

Hong Kong – Perth 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Selected dates closed for reservation

Hong Kong – Rome Service cancelled until 27APR20

Hong Kong – Sydney 18FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 of 4 daily service closed for reservation (Selected dates displaying only 2 flight open for booking, while some dates in February continues to show 4 daily available)

Hong Kong – Tel Aviv 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 3 of 7 weekly only available to book in J/W/Y-class

Hong Kong – Toronto 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 3 of 10 weekly closed for reservation (Except selected dates)

Vancouver – New York JFK 18FEB20 – 27MAR20 1 daily reservation closed



Various regional routes including Cathay Dragon service also sees closure of reservation on selected flights/dates.