Cathay Dragon / Cathay Pacific Feb/Mar 2020 Mainland China service changes as of 1300GMT 05FEB20

Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon in the last 24-36 hours filed additional changes to its Mainland China operation for the period of 10FEB20 – 28MAR20. The airline since 23JAN20 gradually reduced its operation, adjusted on daily basis.



The following is a list of frequency changes for the period of 10FEB20 – 28MAR20, based on comparison of GDS schedule/inventory listing as of 1300GMT 05FEB20 vs OAG schedules listing for the week of 13JAN20. Frequencies in parenthesis listed below is information as of 03FEB20, prior to further reductions filed in the system in the last 24- 36 hours.



As of 03FEB20, combined carriers filed reduced operation for 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 period from 367 weekly and 23 airports to 150-180 weekly flights and 17 airports. This is now further reduced to 5 airports (Beijing Capital, Chengdu, Shanghai Hongqiao, Shanghai Pu Dong and Xiamen, highlighted with ** below) with approximately 60 weekly flights, as frequencies for Beijing and Shanghai varies on certain weeks, based on current listing. Cathay Dragon (previously known as Dragonair) last operated service to 13 airports in Mainland China at similar weekly frequencies in summer 1993.



All flights to/from Mainland China remains closed for reservation until 28MAR20 inclusive as this this post goes to press. As usual, additional changes remain highly possible.

Cathay Pacific

**Hong Kong – Beijing Capital eff 10FEB20 CX displays up to 9 weekly instead of 21 (Previous plan for 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 period as of 03FEB20: 18-21 weekly)

**Hong Kong – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 10FEB20 7 weekly instead of 21 (Previous plan: 17-21)

Cathay Dragon

**Hong Kong – Beijing Capital eff 10FEB20 KA displays up to 14 weekly instead of 42 (Previous plan for 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 period as of 03FEB20: 28-35 weekly)

Hong Kong – Changsha eff 10FEB20 7 weekly removed (Previous plan: 3)

**Hong Kong – Chengdu eff 11FEB20 4 weekly instead of 14 weekly (Previous plan: 4-5)

Hong Kong – Chongqing eff 05FEB20 7 weekly cancelled (Previous plan prior to announced cancellation: 3 weekly from 11FEB20)

Hong Kong – Fuzhou eff 10FEB20 14 weekly removed (Previous plan: 7)

Hong Kong – Guangzhou eff 05FEB20 14 weekly cancelled (Previous plan: 6 from 11FEB20)

Hong Kong – Guilin eff 08FEB20 4 weekly removed (Previous plan: 2)

Hong Kong – Haikou eff 02FEB20 7 weekly cancelled (Normal operation on 08FEB20; Previous plan: 3 from 10FEB20)

Hong Kong – Hangzhou eff 02FEB20 28 weekly cancelled (Previous plan: 10 from 08FEB20)

Hong Kong – Jinan eff 10FEB20 4 weekly removed (Previous plan: 1)

Hong Kong – Kunming eff 09FEB20 7 weekly removed (Previous plan: 3)

Hong Kong – Nanjing eff 10FEB20 14 weekly removed (Previous plan: 4)

Hong Kong – Nanning eff 09FEB20 4 weekly removed (Previous plan: 1)

Hong Kong – Ningbo eff 02FEB20 14 weekly cancelled (Previous plan: 5 from 10FEB20)

Hong Kong – Qingdao eff 09FEB20 7 weekly removed (Previous plan: 3)

Hong Kong – Sanya eff 02FEB20 5 weekly cancelled (Previous plan: 2 from 10FEB20)

**Hong Kong – Shanghai Hongqiao eff 10FEB20 7 weekly instead of 9 (No changes)

**Hong Kong – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 10FEB20 up to 2 daily instead of 10 (Previous plan: up to 3 daily)

Hong Kong – Wenzhou eff 02FEB20 9 weekly cancelled (Previous plan: 6 from 10FEB20, 4 from 17FEB20)

Hong Kong – Wuhan eff 23JAN20 10 weekly cancelled (Cancellation until 31MAR20)

Hong Kong – Xi’An eff 09FEB20 7 weekly removed (Previous plan: 3)

**Hong Kong – Xiamen eff 10FEB20 7 weekly instead of 21 (No changes)

Hong Kong – Zhengzhou eff 10FEB20 7 weekly removed (Previous plan: 3)