Amaszonas domestic network addition in March 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Amaszonas in March 2020 is adding 2 domestic routes, operated by its recently introduced Embraer E190 aircraft. Planned addition as follows.

La Paz – Cobija eff 02MAR20 6 weekly Embraer E190
Z8376 LPB1200 – 1305CIJ E90 x6
Z8377 CIJ1345 – 1450LPB E90 x6

Santa Cruz – Tarija eff 02MAR20 1 daily Embraer E190
Z8190 VVI1230 – 1320TJA E90 D
Z8191 TJA1400 – 1450VVI E90 D

