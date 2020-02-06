Amaszonas in March 2020 is adding 2 domestic routes, operated by its recently introduced Embraer E190 aircraft. Planned addition as follows.
La Paz – Cobija eff 02MAR20 6 weekly Embraer E190
Z8376 LPB1200 – 1305CIJ E90 x6
Z8377 CIJ1345 – 1450LPB E90 x6
Santa Cruz – Tarija eff 02MAR20 1 daily Embraer E190
Z8190 VVI1230 – 1320TJA E90 D
Z8191 TJA1400 – 1450VVI E90 D
Amaszonas domestic network addition in March 2020
