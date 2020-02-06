Korean Air outlines Airbus A220 Seoul Incheon network in S20

Korean Air in this week’s schedule update filed Airbus A220 operation at Seoul Incheon, initially operating service to Japan and Hong Kong. Planned operation as follows.
Seoul Incheon – Aomori eff 29MAR20 3 weekly, replacing 737-800
KE767 ICN1005 – 1225AOJ 223 223 357
KE768 AOJ1325 – 1600ICN 223 357
Seoul Incheon – Fukuoka eff 29MAR20 KE789/790, replacing previously filed 787-9
KE789 ICN1400 – 1525FUK 223 D
KE790 FUK1625 – 1755ICN 223 D
Seoul Incheon – Hong Kong eff 29MAR20 KE611/612, replacing previously filed 737-900ER
KE611 ICN2115 – 0005+1HKG 223 x47
KE611 ICN2135 – 0020+1HKG 223 47
KE612 HKG0120 – 0600ICN 223 D
Seoul Incheon – Niigata eff 31MAR20 3 weekly, replacing 737-800
KE763 ICN1005 – 1205KIJ 223 246
KE764 KIJ1305 – 1530ICN 223 246
Seoul Incheon – Okayama eff 30MAR20 1 daily, replacing 737-900
KE747 ICN0800 – 0930OKJ 223 D
KE748 OKJ1030 – 1200ICN 223 D
At time this post goes to press, KE747 on Day 7 continues to display 737-900 operating.
