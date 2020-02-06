Laser Airlines adds Caracas – Bogota service from Feb 2020

Venezuelan carrier Laser Airlines starting next week is adding new route to Colombia, as the airline schedules Caracas – Bogota service. Although OAG schedules listing shows daily service commences on 03FEB20, the airline’s website shows it’ll commence operation on 10FEB20.
MD82 aircraft operates this route.
QL2980 CCS0800 – 0845BOG M82 D
QL2981 BOG1000 – 1240CCS M82 D
