Japanese carriers Mainland China / Hong Kong Feb/Mar 2020 changes as of 07FEB20

Japanese carriers this week filed additional changes to its planned service reduction to Mainland China as well as Hong Kong, for the month of February 2020. Latest adjustment as of 07FEB20 as follows.

ANA

Osaka Kansai – Dalian 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily service cancelled

Osaka Kansai – Hong Kong 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily service cancelled

Osaka Kansai – Qingdao 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily service cancelled

Osaka Kansai – Shanghai Pu Dong

10FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

17FEB20 – 28MAR20 A320 replaces 767/A320 mix, 1 daily



Tokyo Haneda – Beijing Capital 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Tokyo Haneda – Shanghai Pu Dong 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Tokyo Narita – Beijing Capital 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily service cancelled

Tokyo Narita – Chengdu 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly service cancelled (Previously not covered on Airlineroute, ANA originally planned to increase from 4 to 7 weekly from 18FEB20, this is no longer in effect as overall service cancelled)

Tokyo Narita – Dalian 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 A320 replaces 787-9, 1 daily

Tokyo Narita – Guangzhou 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily service cancelled

Tokyo Narita – Hangzhou 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily service cancelled (Hangzhou will continue to be served from Osaka)

Tokyo Narita – Qingdao 787-8 replaced by following

10FEB20 – 16FEB20 A320

17FEB20 – 28MAR20 767



Tokyo Narita – Shanghai Pu Dong 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily. Operational aircraft changes:

NH919/920 767 replaces 787-9

NH959/960 A320 replaces 787-8



Tokyo Narita – Shenyang 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily service cancelled

Tokyo Narita – Wuhan 23JAN20 – 28MAR20 1 daily service cancelled

Tokyo Narita – Xiamen 10FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

JAL

Nagoya Chubu – Shanghai Pu Dong 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily service cancelled

Nagoya Chubu – Tianjin 11FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Osaka Kansai – Shanghai Pu Dong 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Tokyo Haneda – Beijing Capital 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily, JL021/022 787-8 replaces 767-300

Tokyo Haneda – Guangzhou 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Tokyo Narita – Beijing Capital 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily service cancelled

Tokyo Narita – Dalian 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Tokyo Narita – Shanghai Pu Dong 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 daily service cancelled (JAL continues to operate Tokyo Haneda – Shanghai Hongqiao route)

Jetstar Japan

Previously reported

Tokyo Narita – Shanghai Pu Dong 05FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily service cancelled

Peach

Osaka Kansai – Shanghai Pu Dong 10FEB20 – 27MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Tokyo Haneda – Shanghai Pu Dong 11FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Spring Airlines Japan

Tokyo Narita – Chongqing 06FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly service cancelled (Previous plan: Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly 17FEB20 – 28AMR20)

Tokyo Narita – Harbin 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly

Tokyo Narita – Ningbo 07FEB20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly service cancelled (Previous plan: Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly from 31JAN20)

Tokyo Narita – Tianjin 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 2 weekly

Tokyo Narita – Wuhan 23JAN20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly service cancelled