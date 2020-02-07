Singapore Airlines increases Perth service from June 2020

Singapore Airlines from June 2020 is expanding Singapore – Perth service, as the airline schedules 5th daily flight, as SQ229/230. The new flight will be operated by 303-seater Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft, from 01JUN20.
SQ225 SIN0005 – 0510PER 787 D
SQ213 SIN0740 – 1250PER 359 D
SQ223 SIN0930 – 1440PER 359 D
SQ229 SIN1220 – 1725PER 359 D
SQ215 SIN1845 – 2355PER 787 D
SQ216 PER0110 – 0635SIN 787 D
SQ224 PER0625 – 1145SIN 787 D
SQ226 PER1405 – 1935SIN 359 D
SQ214 PER1710 – 2235SIN 359 D
SQ230 PER1840 – 0010+1SIN 359 D
