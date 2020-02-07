LATAM Chile adds Santiago de Chile – Frankfurt service from late-June 2020

LATAM Airlines Chile from late-June 2020 is launching nonstop service between Chile and Germany, as the airline plans Santiago de Chile – Frankfurt route. Operated by Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, this route will be served 3 times weekly, from 30JUN20.



LA708 SCL2120 – 1740+1FRA 788 246

LA709 FRA1925 – 0440+1SCL 788 357



The airline’s Madrid – Frankfurt sector (of Santiago de Chile – Madrid – Frankfurt) will be cancelled from the same date. LATAM Chile launched Frankfurt service around 1970/71, as part of the airline’s network expansion to Europe. Operation in April 1971 was 2 weekly Santiago de Chile – Buenos Aires Ezeiza – Rio de Janeiro Galeao – Madrid – Paris Orly – Frankfurt, on board Boeing 707.