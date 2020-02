American Airlines expands Miami – Rio de Janeiro service from Jan 2021

American Airlines during the weekend of 09FEB20’s schedule update filed additional Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner service for Miami. From 07JAN21, the oneWorld carrier will increase Miami – Rio de Janeiro Galeao service from 1 to 2 daily. 1 of 2 daily flight will be operated by 787-8 aircraft.



AA901 MIA1940 – 0605+1GIG 788 D

AA905 MIA2245 – 0910+1GIG 772 D



AA904 GIG2225 – 0515+1MIA 772 D

AA990 GIG2359 – 0645+1MIA 788 D



Previously reported, the 787-8 is scheduled to operate Miami – Montevideo service from 07JAN21.