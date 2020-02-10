Kazakh carrier SCAT Aircompany in summer 2020 schedule filed aircraft changes for Nur-Sultan – Tokyo Narita route, currently served twice weekly. From 31MAR20, the airline’s schedule listing is displaying Boeing 767 operating once again, instead of Boeing 757.
DV817 TSE2105 – 0730+1NRT 767 25
DV818 NRT0855 – 1500TSE 767 36
SCAT S20 Tokyo aircraft changes
Posted
Kazakh carrier SCAT Aircompany in summer 2020 schedule filed aircraft changes for Nur-Sultan – Tokyo Narita route, currently served twice weekly. From 31MAR20, the airline’s schedule listing is displaying Boeing 767 operating once again, instead of Boeing 757.