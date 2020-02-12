Cathay Pacific / Cathay Dragon Feb/Mar2020 Network adjustment as of 11FEB20

Cathay Pacific in the last few days gradually filed schedule changes for its operation between 10FEB20 and 28MAR20, including service operates by Cathay Dragon. Majority of these changes has been reflected in schedule listing (this list does not includes Mainland China service).



Hong Kong – Adelaide eff 04MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly

Hong Kong – Amsterdam Reduce from 7 weekly to

09MAR20 – 14MAR20 4 weekly

15MAR20 – 28MAR20 6 weekly



Hong Kong – Auckland eff 01MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Hong Kong – Bangkok eff 10FEB20 Reduce from 56 to 35 weekly

Hong Kong – Barcelona eff 02MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

Hong Kong – Boston eff 10FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Hong Kong – Brisbane eff 05MAR20 Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly

Hong Kong – Brussels eff 01MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly

Hong Kong – Cape Town eff 17FEB20 Seasonal 3 weekly service discontinued 2 weeks earlier than planned

Hong Kong – Cebu eff 10FEB20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Hong Kong – Chennai eff 10FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Hong Kong – Chicago O’Hare eff 17FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Hong Kong – Colombo eff 10FEB20 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly

Hong Kong – Delhi eff 01MAR20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly

Hong Kong – Dubai eff 10FEB20 1 daily cancelled (CX continues to operate 1 daily Hong Kong – Dubai – Bahrain)

Hong Kong – Frankfurt eff 01MAR20 7 weekly service is cancelled on selected dates only

Hong Kong – Ho Chi Minh City eff 10FEB20 Reduce from 19 to 12 weekly

Hong Kong – Hyderabad eff 10FEB20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly

Hong Kong – Jakarta eff 11FEB20 Reduce from 26 to 14 weekly

Hong Kong – Johannesburg eff 02MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Hong Kong – London Gatwick 17FEB20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly cancelled

Hong Kong – London Heathrow Reduce from 35 weekly to

09FEB20 – 29FEB20 34 weekly

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 32 weekly



Hong Kong – Los Angeles eff 18FEB20 Reduce from 21 to 14 weekly

Hong Kong – Madrid 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly

Hong Kong – Male eff 01MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

Hong Kong – Manchester 04MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Hong Kong – Manila eff 10FEB20 Reduce from 49 to 14 weekly

Hong Kong – Melbourne eff 01MAR20 Reduce from 21 to 14 weekly

Hong Kong – Milan Malpensa 01FEB20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly cancelled (CX intends to operate 3 weekly flights in March, subject to restriction imposed by Italian Authority)

Hong Kong – Mumbai eff 17FEB20 Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly

Hong Kong – Nagoya Chubu eff 17FEB20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Hong Kong – Newark eff 10FEB20 7 weekly cancelled

Hong Kong – New York JFK eff 19FEB20 Reduce from 18 to 14 weekly

Hong Kong – Osaka Kansai eff 17FEB20 Reduce from 28 to 21 weekly

Hong Kong – Paris CDG eff 02MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Hong Kong – Perth eff 01MAR20 Reduce from 10 to 5 weekly

Hong Kong – Rome eff 01FEB20 4 weekly service cancelled

Hong Kong – San Francisco eff 18FEB20 Reduce from 21 to 14 weekly

Hong Kong – Seoul Incheon eff 17FEB20 Reduce from 28 to 21 weekly

Hong Kong – Singapore eff 10FEB20 Reduce from 49 to 21 weekly

Hong Kong – Surabaya eff 10FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Hong Kong – Sydney eff 03MAR20 Reduce from 28 to 18 weekly

Hong Kong – Taipei Taoyuan eff 13FEB20 Reduce from 117 to 14 weekly

Hong Kong – Tel Aviv 04MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Hong Kong – Toronto eff 11MAR20 Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly

Hong Kong – Vancouver eff 19FEB20 Reduce from 14 to 10 weekly

Hong Kong – Washington Dulles eff 14FEB20 4 weekly cancelled

Hong Kong – Zurich 10MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly

Taipei Taoyuan – Nagoya Chubu eff 13FEB20 7 weekly cancelled

Taipei Taoyuan – Seoul Incheon eff 13FEB20 7 weekly cancelled

Vancouver – New York JFK The airline intends to cancel 7 weekly flights from 18FEB20, however reservation is available 18FEB20 – 23FEB20 (as of 12FEB20 0000GMT)



Cathay Dragon

Hong Kong – Bangalore eff 09FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Hong Kong – Busan eff 17FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Hong Kong – Chiang Mai eff 09FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Hong Kong – Clark eff 10FEB20 6 weekly cancelled

Hong Kong – Davao eff 11FEB20 4 weekly cancelled

Hong Kong – Dhaka eff 09FEB20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly

Hong Kong – Fukuoka eff 19FEB20 Reduce from 12 to 7 weekly

Hong Kong – Hanoi eff 09FEB20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Hong Kong – Jeju eff 09FEB20 2 weekly cancelled

Hong Kong – Kaohsiung eff 13FEB20 49 weekly cancelled

Hong Kong – Kolkata eff 09FEB20 Reduce from 6 to 5 weekly

Hong Kong – Kuala Lumpur eff 09FEB20 Reduce from 28 to 21 weekly

Hong Kong – Penang eff 09FEB20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Hong Kong – Phnom Penh eff 09FEB20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Hong Kong – Phuket eff 09FEB20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly

Hong Kong – Siem Reap eff 09FEB20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Hong Kong – Taichung eff 13FEB20 7 weekly cancelled

Hong Kong – Taipei Taoyuan eff 13FEB20 14 weekly cancelled

Hong Kong – Yangon eff 09FEB20 Reduce from 11 to 7 weekly