New Swiss carrier flyBAIR recently opened reservation on its website, initially offering 4 routes from Bern. The airline and Helvetic Airways yesterday (11FEB20) announced new agreement, which Helvetic Airways Embraer E190 (190) aircraft will operate following routes for flyBAIR.
Bern – Jerez de la Frontera 18MAY20 – 05OCT20 1 weekly
Bern – Mahon 10MAY20 – 11OCT20 1 weekly
Bern – Olbia 12MAY20 – 10OCT20 2 weekly
Bern – Palma Mallorca 02MAY20 – 17OCT20 3 weekly (2 weekly 02MAY20 – 09MAY20)
flyBAIR outlines summer 2020 operations
