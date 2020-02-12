flyBAIR outlines summer 2020 operations

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

New Swiss carrier flyBAIR recently opened reservation on its website, initially offering 4 routes from Bern. The airline and Helvetic Airways yesterday (11FEB20) announced new agreement, which Helvetic Airways Embraer E190 (190) aircraft will operate following routes for flyBAIR.

Bern – Jerez de la Frontera 18MAY20 – 05OCT20 1 weekly
Bern – Mahon 10MAY20 – 11OCT20 1 weekly
Bern – Olbia 12MAY20 – 10OCT20 2 weekly
Bern – Palma Mallorca 02MAY20 – 17OCT20 3 weekly (2 weekly 02MAY20 – 09MAY20)

Routes Europe 2018

Routes Europe 2020
Bergen, Norway • 27 - 29 April 2020

With 45 meeting slots and unlimited networking opportunities, the event is your opportunity to engage in business-focused discussions with Europe's key decision makers.

Register now

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.