Asky Airlines adds nonstop Lome – Johannesburg flight from March 2020

Asky Airlines in March 2020 is introducing new nonstop service on Lome – Johannesburg route, on board Boeing 737-800 aircraft. The 737 will operate this route on daily basis, effective from 15MAR20.



KP064 LFW1315 – 2200JNB 738 D

KP065 JNB0700 – 1125LFW 738 D



The airline will continue to operate following service, however from the airline’s reservation system is no longer offering option for travel between Lome and Johannesburg for bookings from 15MAR20:

Lome – Lagos – Douala – Johannesburg 3 weekly

Lome – Lagos – Libreville – Johannesburg 4 weekly