AirAsia X adds Ahmedabad service from late-April 2020

AirAsia X from late-April 2020 plans to launch new service to India, as the airline schedules Kuala Lumpur – Ahmedabad route. From 29APR20, Airbus A330-300 aircraft to operate this route 4 times weekly.
D7198 KUL1945 – 2215AMD 333 x247
D7199 AMD2320 – 0705+1KUL 333 x247
