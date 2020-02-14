SAS adjusts ANA domestic Japan codeshare routes from late-March 2020

SAS at the launch of summer 2020 season is adjusting codeshare routes with ANA, covering the latter’s service via Tokyo Haneda, instead of Tokyo Narita. Planned new codeshare routes from 30MAR20 as follows.
SAS operated by ANA
Tokyo Haneda – Fukuoka
Tokyo Haneda – Nagoya
Tokyo Haneda – Osaka Itami
Tokyo Haneda – Sapporo New Chitose
