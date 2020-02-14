SAS adjusts ANA domestic Japan codeshare routes from late-March 2020

SAS at the launch of summer 2020 season is adjusting codeshare routes with ANA, covering the latter’s service via Tokyo Haneda, instead of Tokyo Narita. Planned new codeshare routes from 30MAR20 as follows.



SAS operated by ANA

Tokyo Haneda – Fukuoka

Tokyo Haneda – Nagoya

Tokyo Haneda – Osaka Itami

Tokyo Haneda – Sapporo New Chitose