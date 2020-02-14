SriLankan Airlines expands Qatar Airways codeshare in 1Q20

SriLankan Airlines this month further expands codeshare partnership with Qatar Airways’ covering the latter’s additional destinations in the US, followed by Europe in late-March 2020.



Planned new codeshare routes went into effect since 08FEB20 (or earlier; approximate) as follows.



SriLankan Airlines operated by Qatar Airways

Doha – Boston

Doha – Madrid (eff 29MAR20)

Doha – Washington Dulles