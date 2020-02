Finnair March 2020 China / Hong Kong service changes as of 14FEB20

Finnair on Friday 14FEB20 announced planned operation to China in March 2020, including service to Hong Kong. Latest adjustment as follows.



Helsinki – Beijing Capital 06FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily service cancelled (Previously cancelled until 29FEB20)

Helsinki – Hong Kong 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Helsinki – Shanghai Pu Dong 06FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily service cancelled (Previously cancelled until 29FEB20)



The airline has already cancelled service to following destinations until 28MAR20: Beijing Daxing, Guangzhou, Nanjing.