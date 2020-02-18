Eurowings adds Cologne – Lublin route from June 2020

Eurowings in summer 2020 season is adding new service to Poland, with new Cologne – Lublin nonstop route. From 10JUN20, Germanwings Airbus A319 aircraft will serve this route twice weekly.
EW990 CGN0540 – 0735LUZ 319 7
EW990 CGN2050 – 2245LUZ 319 3
EW991 LUZ0810 – 1010CGN 319 7
EW991 LUZ2320 – 0120+1CGN 319 3
