SAS March 2020 Washington aircraft changes

SAS during the month of March 2020 is adjusting operational aircraft for Copenhagen – Washington Dulles route, with the introduction of Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft. The A350 will replace A330 from 01MAR20 to 31MAR20, operating on daily basis.



Following schedule is effective 08MAR20 – 28MAR20.



SK925 CPH1220 – 1615IAD 359 D

SK926 IAD1815 – 0710+1CPH 359 D