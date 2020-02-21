Air France Hong Kong Feb - May 2020 service changes

Air France starting this week is adjusting operational frequency and aircraft for Paris CDG – Hong Kong service. From 19FEB20 to 28MAR20, the Skyteam member operates 6 weekly instead of 7, although operational day varies. In addition, operational aircraft on this route is being unified to 3-class 777-200ER, replacing 4-class -300ER from 20FEB20 to 03MAY20. AF in the last few days operated a mix of 777-200ER/-300ER on this route.



Following schedule is effective 20FEB20 – 28MAR20.



AF188 CDG2335 – 1835+1HKG 772

AF185 HKG2330 – 0545+1CDG 772