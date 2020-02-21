Flair Airlines S20 network changes

Flair Airlines earlier this month unveiled summer 2020 schedule, which sees the addition of 8 new routes, mostly focusing in Eastern Canada. Planned new routes as follow.



Calgary – Kelowna eff 16APR20 5 weekly

Ottawa – Calgary eff 17JUN20 3 weekly

Ottawa – Edmonton eff 18JUN20 3 weekly

Ottawa – Halifax eff 17JUN20 6 weekly

Toronto – Charlottetown eff 26JUN20 3 weekly

Toronto – Halifax eff 14MAY20 2 weekly (3 weekly from 05JUN20, 4 from 08JUN20, 6 weekly from 16JUN20)

Toronto – Ottawa eff 16JUN20 7 weekly

Toronto – Saint John NB eff 25JUN20 4 weekly



Separately, the airline is discontinuing service at Abbotsford, where it currently operates following service:

Abbotsford – Calgary 6 weekly cancelled from 15APR20

Abbotsford – Edmonton 6 weekly cancelled from 13APR20