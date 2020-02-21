Flair Airlines S20 network changes

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Flair Airlines earlier this month unveiled summer 2020 schedule, which sees the addition of 8 new routes, mostly focusing in Eastern Canada. Planned new routes as follow.

Calgary – Kelowna eff 16APR20 5 weekly
Ottawa – Calgary eff 17JUN20 3 weekly
Ottawa – Edmonton eff 18JUN20 3 weekly
Ottawa – Halifax eff 17JUN20 6 weekly
Toronto – Charlottetown eff 26JUN20 3 weekly
Toronto – Halifax eff 14MAY20 2 weekly (3 weekly from 05JUN20, 4 from 08JUN20, 6 weekly from 16JUN20)
Toronto – Ottawa eff 16JUN20 7 weekly
Toronto – Saint John NB eff 25JUN20 4 weekly

Separately, the airline is discontinuing service at Abbotsford, where it currently operates following service:
Abbotsford – Calgary 6 weekly cancelled from 15APR20
Abbotsford – Edmonton 6 weekly cancelled from 13APR20

Routes Americas 2021

The route development forum for the Americas
Bogotá, Colombia  9 - 11 February 2021

Find out more

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.