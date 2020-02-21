Loganair in mid-April 2020 is discontinuing Aberdeen – London Southend service, as the airline schedules last flight on 17APR20. The airline operates this route 2 daily (except Saturdays), with Embraer ERJ135/145 aircraft.
LM091 ABZ0650 – 0825SEN ER3 x567
LM091 ABZ0930 – 1105SEN ER4 57
LM097 ABZ1630 – 1805SEN ER3 x567
LM097 ABZ1740 – 1915SEN ER4 57
LM092 SEN0855 – 1030ABZ ER3 x567
LM092 SEN1135 – 1305ABZ ER4 57
LM098 SEN1630 – 1805ABZ ER3 x567
LM098 SEN1950 – 2120ABZ ER4 57
Loganair discontinues Aberdeen – London Southend route in mid-April 2020
Posted
Loganair in mid-April 2020 is discontinuing Aberdeen – London Southend service, as the airline schedules last flight on 17APR20. The airline operates this route 2 daily (except Saturdays), with Embraer ERJ135/145 aircraft.