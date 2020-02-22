Atlantic Airways Faroe Islands adds London Gatwick service in S20

Atlantic Airways Faroe Islands in summer 2020 season plans to resume service to London, as the airline filed operational schedule for Vagar/Faroe Islands – London Gatwick service. Reservation will be available on Wednesday 26FEB20, according to the airline.



The airline will operate this route from 23JUN20 to 11AUG20, served once weekly with Airbus A320neo aircraft.



RC420 FAE1150 – 1400LGW 32A 2

RC421 LGW1525 – 1735FAE 32A 2



The airline last operated Vagar/Faroe Islands – London Stansted service until August 2014, with Avro RJ100 aircraft.