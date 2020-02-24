Korean Air in last week’s schedule update filed aircraft changes to the US for the month of March 2020. Planned adjustment as follows.
Seoul Incheon – Atlanta 08MAR20 – 28MAR20 777-300ER replaces 747-8I
Seoul Incheon – Los Angeles 01MAR20 – 05MAR20 KE017/018 747-8I replaces A380
Seoul Incheon – New York JFK 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 KE085/086 777-300ER replaces 747-8I
Effective period is based on Seoul Incheon departure.
Korean Air March 2020 US aircraft changes as of 21FEB20
