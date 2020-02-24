Finnair increases New York service in S20

Finnair in summer 2020 season plans to increase Helsinki – New York JFK service, as the airline schedules service increase, up to 12 weekly during peak season. The airline will introduce AY015/016 service, on board Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft.
AY015/016 service operates following frequency.
04APR20 – 04MAY20 Day 246
05MAY20 – 13JUN20 Day x357
14JUN20 – 05SEP20 Day x35
07SEP20 – 24OCT20 Day x357
AY005 HEL1245 – 1440JFK 333 D
AY015 HEL1715 – 1910JFK 359
AY006 JFK1905 – 1010+1HEL 333 D
AY016 JFK2300 – 1405+1HEL 359
