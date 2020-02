Asiana Airlines and subsidiaries Feb/Mar 2020 Asia service changes as of 25FEB20

Asiana Airlines and its subsidiaries Air Busan and Air Seoul in the last few days filed additional service changes across Asia, as well as Asiana’s scheduled charters to Portugal. Latest adjustment as of 25FEB20 as follows.

Air Busan

Busan – Cebu 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Busan – Da Nang Reduce from 2 daily to

01MAR20 – 05MAR20 1 daily

06MAR20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled



Busan – Fukuoka 29FEB20 – 18MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 3 daily

Busan – Guam 28MAR20 – 28MR20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly

Busan – Hanoi 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Busan – Kalibo 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

Busan – Kaohsiung 25FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled (Except Selected dates in March)

Busan – Kota Kinabalu 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Busan – Sapporo New Chitose 25FEB20 – 01MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Busan – Siem Reap 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

Busan – Taipei Taoyuan 25FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 daily cancelled

Busan – Vientiane 25FEB20 – 28MAR20 6 weekly cancelled

Busan – Vladivostok 26FEB20 – 27MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Daegu – Taipei Taoyuan 23FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Cebu 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Kaohsiung 26FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

Air Seoul

Seoul Incheon – Cam Ranh/Nha Trang 01MAR20 – 15MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Da Nang 01MAR20 – 15MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Guam 01MAR20 – 15MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Hanoi 28FEB20 – 15MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Hong Kong 29FEB20 – 15MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Kalibo 01MAR20 – 15MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Kota Kinabalu 01MAR20 – 15MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Kumamoto 16MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Osaka Kansai 29FEB20 – 15MAR20 2 daily cancelled (1 daily on 29FEB20)

Seoul Incheon – Siem Reap 02MAR20 – 15MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Takamatsu 01MAR20 – 15MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Narita 01MAR20 – 15MAR20 2 daily cancelled

Asiana Airlines

Seoul Incheon – Bangkok 18FEB20 – 09MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Cam Ranh/Nha rang 26FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Chiang Mai 03MAR20 – 14APR20 Planned 1 daily scheduled charter cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Fukuoka Reduce from 3 to 2 daily during following dates in March: 03 – 05, 09 – 14, 16 - 17

Seoul Incheon – Hanoi 18FEB20 – 09MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 daily

Seoul Incheon – Hong Kong 25FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 daily cancelled (1 daily on 25FEB20)

Seoul Incheon – Kaohsiung 23FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Lisbon 09MAR20 – 25MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Miyazaki 04MAR20 – 25MAR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Phu Quoc 01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Reduce from 4 to 2 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Phuket 02MAR20 – 27MAR20 1 daily cancelled (Except 24MAR20)

Seoul Incheon – Saipan 26FEB20 – 17MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Singapore 16FEB20 – 07MAR20 Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Taichung 26FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Taipei Taoyuan 24FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 daily cancelled (1 daily 24FEB20 / 25FEB20)