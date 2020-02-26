Emirates 2Q20 Mainland China / Hong Kong service changes as of 25FEB20

Emirates in the last few days extended service changes to Mainland China and Hong Kong into the second quarter of 2020. As of 25FEB20, planned adjustment as follows.



Dubai – Beijing Capital 29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Service reduction from 2 to 1 daily extended until 31MAY20, EK308/309 operated by A380

Dubai – Guangzhou 29MAR20 – 30APR20 Service cancellation extended until 30APR20. 1 daily A380 resumes on 01MAY20

Dubai – Hong Kong 29MAR20 – 30APR20 Service reduction from 3 to 1 daily continues. EK380/381 switches from 777-300ER back to A380 from 01APR20. 1 daily Dubai – Bangkok – Hong Kong remains unchanged

Dubai – Shanghai Pu Dong 29MAR20 – 30APR20 Service cancellation extended until 30APR20. Service initially resumes with 1 daily A380 as EK302/303, 2nd daily EK304/305 to resume from 01JUN20