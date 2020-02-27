Air India Express expands Tiruchirapalli network in S20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Air India Express in summer 2020 season is expanding service at Tiruchirapalli, including the addition of 3 routes. Planned operation as follows.

Tiruchirapalli – Abu Dhabi eff 30MAR20 4 weekly
IX615 TRZ0030 – 0335AUH 738 x246
IX616 AUH0435 – 1005TRZ 738 x246

Tiruchirapalli – Doha eff 31MAR20 3 weekly
IX673 TRZ0130 – 0340DOH 738 246
IX674 DOH0440 – 1155TRZ 738 246

Tiruchirapalli – Madurai – Delhi eff 29MAR20 1 daily (Madurai departure from 28MAR20)
IX011 TRZ1245 – 1325IXM1355 – 1710DEL 738 D
IX012 DEL1900 – 2215IXM2300 – 2340TRZ 738 D

The airline’s Madurai – Delhi sector to increase from 4 to 7 weekly.