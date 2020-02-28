Cathay Pacific April / May 2020 Long-Haul inventory adjustment as of 27FEB20

Cathay Pacific in the last few days filed inventory changes for long-haul service for 29MAR20 – 31MAY20, as certain service is closed for reservation. Note the airline has yet to announce service reductions for April and May 2020, therefore the following changes as of 2300GMT 27FEB20 is for general guidance only.



Following routes see closure of reservation during first part of summer 2020:

Hong Kong – Barcelona 29MAR20 – 29MAY20 4 weekly

Hong Kong – London Gatwick 29MAR20 – 30MAY20 1 daily

Hong Kong – Male 29MAR20 – 31MAY20 4 weekly

Hong Kong – Milan Malpensa 29APR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily

Hong Kong – Rome 29APR20 – 30MAY20 4 weekly

Hong Kong – Tel Aviv 01APR20 – 31MAY20 1 daily



Following routes see reservation available on selected flights during first part of summer 2020:

Hong Kong – Brisbane 29MAR20 – 31MAY20 3 of 7 weekly open for booking

Hong Kong – Johannesburg 29MAR20 – 31MAY20 2 of 7 weekly open for booking

Hong Kong – Melbourne 29MAR20 – 31MAY20 12 of 18 weekly open for booking

Hong Kong – Paris CDG 29MAR20 – 30MAY20 7 weekly CX261/260 open for booking (3 weekly CX279/278 not available)

Hong Kong – Perth 29MAR20 – 30MAY20 4 of 7 weekly open for booking

Hong Kong – Sydney 29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reservation open for most flights



Various regional routes also see closure of reservation on selected or all flights up to 31MAY20. Additional changes will be filed in the next few days.