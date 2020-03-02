Eastar Jet extends China / Hong Kong / Macau cancellations into 2Q20

Eastar Jet last week extended cancellations to Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, now scheduled into second quarter of 2020, instead of until 28MAR20. Latest adjustment as of 28FEB20 as follows.



Cheongju – Dayong 30JAN20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly cancelled

Cheongju – Haikou 01FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly cancelled

Cheongju – Shenyang 29MAR20 – 31MAY20 Service cancelled

Cheongju – Yanji 10FEB20 – 31MAY20 Cancelled

Jeju – Macau 07FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled

Jeju – Shanghai Pu Dong 02FEB20 – 28MAR20 1 daily service cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Hong Kong 08FEB20 – 27APR20 1 daily cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Jinan 29MAR20 – 27APR20 Service cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Macau 07FEB20 – 27APR20 1 daily cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Shanghai Pu Dong 09FEB20 – 27APR20 1 daily cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Yantai 4 weekly cancelled until 27FEB20 (This route was originally scheduled until 27FEB20)

Seoul Incheon – Zhengzhou 09FEB20 – 25MAR20 2 weekly service cancelled