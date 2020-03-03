American Airlines adds Seattle – Bangalore service from late-Oct 2020

American Airlines during the weekend of 01MAR20’s schedule update opened reservation for its planned Seattle – Bangalore service, scheduled to commence on 25OCT20. For winter 2020/21 season, Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner will operate this route on daily basis.



Following schedule is effective 01NOV20 – 04DEC20, subject to Government Approval.



AA200 SEA1755 – 2345+1BLR 789 D

AA201 BLR0305 – 0600SEA 789 D



Coinciding with this service launch, AA from the same date will also operate Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on Los Angeles – Seattle route.



AA200 LAX1250 – 1550SEA 789 D

AA201 SEA0830 – 1140LAX 789 D