Pegasus Airlines from late-June 2020 is offering expanded service to Israel, with the launch of Izmir – Tel Aviv route. From 29JUN20, Airbus A320 aircraft operates this route 3 times weekly.
PC811 ADB0610 – 0800TLV 320 146
PC812 TLV0900 – 1055ADB 320 146
Pegasus adds Izmir – Tel Aviv service from June 2020
Posted
Pegasus Airlines from late-June 2020 is offering expanded service to Israel, with the launch of Izmir – Tel Aviv route. From 29JUN20, Airbus A320 aircraft operates this route 3 times weekly.