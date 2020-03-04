Spirit Airlines adds new International service from New Orleans from June 2020

Spirit Airlines from June 2020 is launching 2 new International service from New Orleans, on board Airbus A319 aircraft. Subject to Government Approval, planned schedule as follows.
New Orleans – Cancun eff 10JUN20 4 weekly A319
NK1006 MSY1100 – 1258CUN 319 x247
NK1007 CUN1356 – 1556MSY 319 x247
New Orleans – San Pedro Sula eff 11JUN20 3 weekly A319
NK2008 MSY1010 – 1138SAP 319 247
NK2009 SAP1230 – 1604MSY 319 247
