Frontier Airlines further expands California network in 2Q20

Frontier Airlines in the 2nd quarter of 2020 introduces additional 3 routes for California, including Ontario, Los Angeles and San Jose. Planned service as follows.
Phoenix – Los Angeles eff 23APR20 1 daily A320 (Following schedule 23APR20 – 30APR20)
F92795 PHX1803 – 1952LAX 320 247
F92795 PHX1827 – 2016LAX 320 x247
F92794 LAX1449 – 1625PHX 320 247
F92794 LAX1540 – 1716PHX 320 x247
Phoenix – San Jose CA eff 23APR20 1 daily A320 (Following schedule 23APR20 – 09MAY20)
F92991 PHX0722 – 0919SJC 320 D
F92990 SJC1004 – 1208PHX 320 D
Seattle – Ontario eff 02JUN20 3 weekly A319 (Following schedule 10JUN20 – 09JUL20)
F92987 SEA1718 – 1950ONT 320 47
F92987 SEA1802 – 2034ONT 320 2
F92986 ONT2040 – 2326SEA 320 47
F92986 ONT2124 – 0010+1SEA 320 2
