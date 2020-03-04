Iraqi carrier UR Airlines has filed operational schedule in the OAG, scheduled in summer 2020 season. Based on the listing, the airline would offer service on following routes.
Baghdad – Amman eff 01APR20 1 weekly 737
Baghdad – Ankara eff 27MAR20 1 weekly 737 (2 weekly from 02JUN20)
Baghdad – Antalya eff 01JUN20 2 weekly 737
Baghdad – Samsun eff 30MAY20 3 weekly 737
UR Airlines files S20 network
