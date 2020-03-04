STARLUX cancels Penang in March/April 2020

STARLUX Airlines today (04MAR20) closed reservation for Taipei Taoyuan – Penang service, for travel between 08MAR20 and 30APR20. The airline currently operates this route once daily with Airbus A321neo aircraft.



JX721 TPE0920 – 1400PEN 32Q D

JX722 PEN1500 – 1945TPE 32Q x6

JX722 PEN1510 – 2000TPE 32Q 6



The airline recently extended service cancellation for Taipei Taoyuan – Macau service. Previously scheduled to resume from 29MAR20, 1 daily service will now resume on 01MAY20, and returns to 3 daily level by 01JUN20. Planned Taipei Taoyuan – Cebu service previously scheduled to commence on 06APR20, has also been delayed to 01JUL20.



With this latest adjustment, the Taiwanese carrier now only operates 1 daily Taipei Taoyuan – Da Nang route.