STARLUX cancels Penang in March/April 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

STARLUX Airlines today (04MAR20) closed reservation for Taipei Taoyuan – Penang service, for travel between 08MAR20 and 30APR20. The airline currently operates this route once daily with Airbus A321neo aircraft.

JX721 TPE0920 – 1400PEN 32Q D
JX722 PEN1500 – 1945TPE 32Q x6
JX722 PEN1510 – 2000TPE 32Q 6

The airline recently extended service cancellation for Taipei Taoyuan – Macau service. Previously scheduled to resume from 29MAR20, 1 daily service will now resume on 01MAY20, and returns to 3 daily level by 01JUN20. Planned Taipei Taoyuan – Cebu service previously scheduled to commence on 06APR20, has also been delayed to 01JUL20.

With this latest adjustment, the Taiwanese carrier now only operates 1 daily Taipei Taoyuan – Da Nang route.

Routes Asia 2018

Routes Asia 2020

The route development forum for Asia
Chiang Mai, Thailand  7 - 9 June 2020

Attracting senior decision makers from the region's air service development community, Routes Asia provides the perfect platform to expand your connections and discuss route development opportunities. Register your place today and join the region's leading airlines, airports, tourism authorities and industry influencers in Chiang Mai. 

Register my place

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.