SAS Northern Italy March 2020 cancellations as of 04MAR20

By Jim Liu

SAS this week announced cancellation of service to Northern Italy, between 04MAR20 and 16MAR20. Affected routes and previously filed frequency as of 01MAR20 as follows.

Copenhagen – Bologna 04MAR20 – 16MAR20 11 weekly cancelled
Copenhagen – Milan Malpensa 04MAR20 – 16MAR20 13 weekly cancelled (11 weekly for the week of 08MAR20)
Copenhagen – Turin 04MAR20 – 16MAR20 1 weekly cancelled
Copenhagen – Venice 04MAR20 – 14MAR20 1 weekly cancelled (No operation listed for 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 prior to this adjustment)

Based on the airline’s schedule filing as of 01MAR20, there were no flights scheduled for Oslo – Milan Malpensa and Stockholm Arlanda – Milan Malpensa, therefore these routes are not affected.

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.