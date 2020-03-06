Air France has filed service changes for Paris CDG – Seoul Incheon service, for the period of 09MAR20 – 12APR20 (CDG departure). Currently served on daily basis, the airline will operate the flight on alternating basis.
March 2020: Even dates from CDG, Odd dates from Seoul
April 2020: Odd dates from CDG, Even dates from Seoul
AF264 CDG1310 – 0810+1ICN 359
AF267 ICN0955 – 1420CDG 359
Planned aircraft change from A350-900XWB to 777-300ER from 29MAR20 remains unchanged.
Air France March/April 2020 Seoul service changes
Posted
Air France has filed service changes for Paris CDG – Seoul Incheon service, for the period of 09MAR20 – 12APR20 (CDG departure). Currently served on daily basis, the airline will operate the flight on alternating basis.