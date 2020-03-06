Winair schedules one-time Saba – St. Barthelemy service in May 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Winair in May 2020 once again operates one-time Saba – St. Barthelemy service, on board DHC6 Twin Otter aircraft. The airline schedules this one-time flight on 04MAY20.

WM2615 SAB0840 – 0855SBH DHT
WM2680 SBH1655 – 1710SAB DHT

The airline last operated this sector in 2018.

Routes Americas 2021

The route development forum for the Americas
Bogotá, Colombia  9 - 11 February 2021

Find out more

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.