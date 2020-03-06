Winair schedules one-time Saba – St. Barthelemy service in May 2020

Winair in May 2020 once again operates one-time Saba – St. Barthelemy service, on board DHC6 Twin Otter aircraft. The airline schedules this one-time flight on 04MAY20.
WM2615 SAB0840 – 0855SBH DHT
WM2680 SBH1655 – 1710SAB DHT
The airline last operated this sector in 2018.
