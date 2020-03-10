United Airlines April 2020 Micronesia Island Hopper service changes as of 06MAR20

United Airlines during the weekend of 06MAR20’s schedule update filed service changes for Micronesia Island Hopper service for the month of April 2020. The adjustment sees overall Island Hopper service will reduce from 4 to 3 weekly, as the airline cancels Sunday departure from both Guam and Honolulu, operating as UA133/132.



Breakdown of overall frequency changes for FSM (Federated States of Micronesia) and Marshall Islands for April 2020:

Chuuk reduces from 5 to 4 weekly

Kosrae unchanged at 2 weekly

Kwajalein reduces from 3 to 2 weekly

Majuro reduces from 4 to 3 weekly

Pohnpei reduces from 5 to 4 weekly



Guam – Chuuk – Pohnpei UA176/095 1 weekly service unchanged

UA176 GUM2005 – 2155TKK2245 – 0105+1PNI 73G 6

UA095 PNI0155 – 0215TKK0305 – 0445GUM 73G 7



Guam – Chuuk – Pohnpei – Kosrae – Kwajalein – Majuro – Honolulu 2 weekly unchanged

UA155 GUM0820 – 1005TKK1045 – 1300PNI1337 – 1452KSA1527 – 1742KWA1819 – 1919MAJ2005 – 0250HNL 738 15

UA154 HNL0725 – 1035+1MAJ1120+1 – 1220+1KWA1259+1 – 1314+1KSA1347+1 – 1452+1PNI1526+1 – 1546+1TKK1620+1 – 1800+1GUM 738 15



Guam – Chuuk – Pohnpei – Majuro – Honolulu

01APR20 – 29APR20 Wednesdays service eliminates Pohnpei – Kwajalein – Majuro sector

UA155 GUM0920 – 1105TKK1200 – 1420PNI1520 – 1840MAJ1940 – 0225HNL 738 3

UA154 HNL0725 – 1035+1MAJ1140+1 – 1255+1PNI1400+1 – 1420+1TKK1515+1 – 1655+1GUM 738 3



05APR20 – 26APR20 Sundays cancelled