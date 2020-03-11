Jet2.com cancels Italy service in March/April 2020

Jet2.com on Tuesday (10MAR20) announced cancellation of all service to Italy, for the period of 10MAR20 and 26APR20. Affected routes as follows.

Operational frequencies listed below is for the week of 15MAR20, based on OAG schedules updated for the week of 23FEB20, and all units listed below is weekly basis.

Belfast International – Verona 1 (this is a seasonal route)

Birmingham – Rome 5

Birmingham – Turin 1

Birmingham – Venice 2

Edinburgh – Naples 1

Edinburgh – Turin 1

Glasgow – Rome 2

Leeds/Bradford – Rome 2

London Stansted – Turin 1

Manchester – Naples 2

Manchester – Rome 6

Manchester – Turin 2

Manchester – Venice 2

Manchester – Verona 1

Newcastle – Rome 2



Operational frequencies listed below is for the week of 29MAR20, based on OAG schedules updated for the week of 23FEB20, and all units listed below is weekly basis.

Birmingham – Pisa 1

Birmingham – Rome 4

Birmingham – Turin 1

Birmingham – Venice 2

Edinburgh – Naples 1

Edinburgh – Turin 1

Edinburgh – Venice 1

Glasgow – Rome 2

Leeds/Bradford – Naples 1

Leeds/Bradford – Rome 2

London Stansted – Naples 1

London Stansted – Turin 1

Manchester – Naples 2

Manchester – Pisa 1

Manchester – Rome 5

Manchester – Turin 1

Manchester – Venice 3

Manchester – Verona 1