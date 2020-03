Mongolia temporary cancels International service in March 2020

The Mongolian State Emergency Commission on Tuesday (10MAR20) has decided to cancel all International service at least until the end of March 2020, reported by Mongolian News Agency Montsame. As a result, MIAT has cancelled all scheduled service, only operating evacuating flights for the interim until 28MAR20.



Ulan Baatar – Bangkok 29FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly cancelled

Ulan Baatar – Beijing Capital 02FEB20 – 28MAR20 5 weekly cancelled

Ulan Baatar – Busan 27FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly cancelled

Ulan Baatar – Hong Kong 02FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly service cancelled

Ulan Baatar – Moscow Sheremetyevo – Berlin Tegel 11MAR20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly cancelled

Ulan Baatar – Seoul Incheon 25FEB20 – 28MAR20 7 weekly reservation closed

Ulan Baatar – Tokyo Narita 23FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled (Original plan: Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly 23FEB20 – 28MAR20)



Other Mongolian carriers including Aero Mongolia, Eznis Airways and Hunnu Air already cancelled all international service. Reported yesterday on Airlineroute, Aero Mongolia and Hunnu Air both stated the cancellation of all domestic service from 10MAR20 to 16MAR20. As Mongolian Authority issued the new guidance, following foreigner carriers also cancels service to Mongolia until 28MAR20. Asiana Airlines and Korean Air previously scheduled to resume Ulan Baatar service from 11MAR20.



Aeroflot

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Ulan Baatar 11MAR20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled



Air Busan

Busan – Ulan Baatar 25FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly cancelled (already in effect)



Asiana Airlines

Seoul Incheon – Ulan Baatar 25FEB20 – 28MAR20 3 weekly cancelled



Korean Air

Seoul Incheon – Ulan Baatar 26FEB20 – 28MAR20 6 weekly cancelled



SCAT

Nur-Sultan – Ulan Baatar 08MAR20 – 02MAY20 2 weekly cancelled



Turkish Airlines

Istanbul – Ulan Baatar 11MAR20 – 29MAR20 3 weekly cancelled