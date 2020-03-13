Delta March - May 2020 International service changes as of 12MAR20

Delta earlier this week expanded International service reductions for April and May 2020, now including Europe, Middle East and South Asia. Additional reductions for North East Asia is also included. Latest adjustment as of 12MAR20 as follows.



Atlanta – Brussels 29MAR20 – 20MAY20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly

Atlanta – Dusseldorf 23MAR20 – 20MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Atlanta – Madrid 0APR20 – 20MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Atlanta – Munich 18MAR20 – 20MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Atlanta – Paris CDG 18MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 14 to 11 weekly

Atlanta – Rome

11MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily (5 weekly in March) cancelled

01MAY20 – 20MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly



Atlanta – Seoul Incheon

29FEB20 – 15MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

16MAR20 – 31MAY20 7 weekly cancelled



Atlanta – Shanghai Pu Dong 02FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily 777-200LR cancelled

Atlanta – Tokyo 07MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly (Narita until 27MAR20, Haneda from 28MAR20)

Cincinnati – Paris CDG 01APR20 – 20MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Detroit – Amsterdam 28MAR20 – 31MAR20 4th daily cancelled

Detroit – Beijing Capital 02FEB20 – 26MAR20 1 daily A350-900XWB cancelled

Detroit – Beijing Daxing 27MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily A350-900XWB cancelled

Detroit – Nagoya

07MAR20 – 13MAR20 Reduce from 4-5 to 3 weekly

14MAR20 – 31MAY20 4-5 weekly cancelled



Detroit – Paris CDG 15APR20 – 20MAY20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Detroit – Rome 01APR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled (Seasonal service now scheduled from 01MAY20)

Detroit – Seoul Incheon 29FEB20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Detroit – Shanghai Pu Dong 02FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily A350-900XWB cancelled

Detroit – Tokyo 20MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly, A350-900XWB operating (Narita until 27MAR20, Haneda from 28MAR20)

Honolulu – Nagoya 07MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Honolulu – Osaka Kansai 07MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Honolulu – Tokyo Haneda 01APR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly (Haneda service replacing Narita from 28MAR20)

Indianapolis – Paris CDG 01APR20 – 20MAY20 Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly

Los Angeles – Shanghai Pu Dong 02FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily 777-200LR cancelled

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Paris CDG 19MAR20 – 20MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Seoul Incheon 29FEB20 – 31MAY20 1 daily cancelled

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Tokyo Haneda

07MAR20 – 20MAR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

21MAR20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly



New York JFK – Athens

01APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

01MAY20 – 21MAY20 Reduce from 14 to 7 weekly



New York JFK – Copenhagen 01MAY20 – 20MAY20 6 weekly 767-300ER cancelled (Seasonal service now scheduled from 21MAY20)

New York JFK – Lisbon 01APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

New York JFK – Milan Malpensa 03MAR20 – 20MAY20 1 daily cancelled

New York JFK – Mumbai 29MAR20 – 24OCT20 Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-200LR operating

New York JFK – Rome 11MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily cancelled

New York JFK – Tel Aviv

14MAR20 – 25MAR20 1 daily cancelled

22MAY20 – 24OCT20 Reduce from 14 to 11 weekly



New York JFK – Venice 01APR20 – 20MAY20 1 daily cancelled (Seasonal service now scheduled from 21MAY20)

Portland OR – Tokyo 07MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 7 to 3 weekly

Raleigh/Durham – Paris CDG 30MAR20 – 20MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Salt Lake City – Paris CDG 18MAR20 – 20MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Seattle – Amsterdam 28MAR20 – 13APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Seattle – Beijing Capital 02FEB20 – 26MAR20 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled

Seattle – Beijing Daxing 27MAR20 – 30APR20 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled

Seattle – Osaka Kansai 07MAR20 – 24OCT20 1 daily cancelled (Seasonal service cancelled in summer 2020)

Seattle – Paris CDG 31MAR20 – 20MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Seattle – Seoul Incheon 29FEB20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

Seattle – Shanghai Pu Dong 02FEB20 – 30APR20 1 daily A330-900neo cancelled

Seoul Incheon – Manila Planned service launch from 29MAR20, postponed to 01JUN20 (Previous plan: eff 01MAY20)

Tampa – Amsterdam 13APR20 – 20MAY20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly