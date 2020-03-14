Emirates March 2020 service changes as of 12MAR20

Emirates this month files additional service changes, as the airline complies with local Government’s travel restriction, resulting in service cancellation. Selected routes also see frequency reductions. Planned adjustment as of 13MAR20 as follows.



Athens – Newark 13MAR20 – 31MAR20 1 daily 777-300ER cancelled

Dubai – Bangkok – Hong Kong 09MAR20 – 31MAR20 1 daily A380 cancelled (Bangkok reduces from 5 to 4 daily)

Dubai – Beijing Capital 06FEB20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

Dubai – Bologna 13MAR20 – 03APR20 1 daily 777-300ER cancelled

Dubai – Dammam 09MAR20 – 31MAR20 21-28 weekly cancelled

Dubai – Fort Lauderdale 13MAR20 – 31MAR20 4 weekly 777-200LR cancelled

Dubai – Guangzhou 29MAR20 – 30APR20 Service cancellation extended until 30APR20. 1 daily A380 resumes on 01MAY20

Dubai – Hong Kong

08FEB20 – 30APR20 Service reduction from 3 to 1 daily (2 daily on 08FEB20/09FEB20)

01MAR20 – 01APR20 EK380/381 777-300ER replaces A380



Dubai – Jeddah 09MAR20 – 31MAR20 14-21 weekly cancelled

Dubai – Kuwait City 14MAR20 – 31MAR20 6 daily cancelled

Dubai – Madinah 09MAR20 – 31MAR20 3-7 weekly cancelled

Dubai – Milan Malpensa 10MAR20 – 03APR20 1 daily A380 cancelled

Dubai – Milan Malpensa – New York JFK 11MAR20 – 03APR20 1 daily A380 cancelled

Dubai – Riyadh 09MAR20 – 31MAR20 27 weekly cancelled

Dubai – Rome

09MAR20 – 13MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily

14MAR20 – 03APR20 2 daily cancelled

04APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily



Dubai – Seoul Incheon 05MAR20 – 30APR20 777-300ER replaces A380, 1 daily

Dubai – Shanghai Pu Dong 05FEB20 – 30APR20 Service cancellation extended until 30APR20. Service initially resumes with 1 daily A380 as EK302/303, 2nd daily EK304/305 to resume from 01JUN20

Dubai – Singapore EK352/353

14FEB20 – 29FEB20 777-300ER replaces A380

01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled (Overall service reduces from 4 to 3 daily)



Dubai – Taipei Taoyuan 22MAR20 – 30APR20 777-300ER replaces A380, 1 daily

Dubai – Tehran Imam Khomeini 26FEB20 – 30APR20 13 weekly cancelled

Dubai – Venice 12MAR20 – 03APR20 1 daily cancelled

Dubai – Warsaw 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 daily 777-300ER cancelled