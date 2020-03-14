Emirates March 2020 service changes as of 12MAR20

Emirates this month files additional service changes, as the airline complies with local Government’s travel restriction, resulting in service cancellation. Selected routes also see frequency reductions. Planned adjustment as of 13MAR20 as follows.
Athens – Newark 13MAR20 – 31MAR20 1 daily 777-300ER cancelled
Dubai – Bangkok – Hong Kong 09MAR20 – 31MAR20 1 daily A380 cancelled (Bangkok reduces from 5 to 4 daily)
Dubai – Beijing Capital 06FEB20 – 31MAY20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
Dubai – Bologna 13MAR20 – 03APR20 1 daily 777-300ER cancelled
Dubai – Dammam 09MAR20 – 31MAR20 21-28 weekly cancelled
Dubai – Fort Lauderdale 13MAR20 – 31MAR20 4 weekly 777-200LR cancelled
Dubai – Guangzhou 29MAR20 – 30APR20 Service cancellation extended until 30APR20. 1 daily A380 resumes on 01MAY20
Dubai – Hong Kong
08FEB20 – 30APR20 Service reduction from 3 to 1 daily (2 daily on 08FEB20/09FEB20)
01MAR20 – 01APR20 EK380/381 777-300ER replaces A380
Dubai – Jeddah 09MAR20 – 31MAR20 14-21 weekly cancelled
Dubai – Kuwait City 14MAR20 – 31MAR20 6 daily cancelled
Dubai – Madinah 09MAR20 – 31MAR20 3-7 weekly cancelled
Dubai – Milan Malpensa 10MAR20 – 03APR20 1 daily A380 cancelled
Dubai – Milan Malpensa – New York JFK 11MAR20 – 03APR20 1 daily A380 cancelled
Dubai – Riyadh 09MAR20 – 31MAR20 27 weekly cancelled
Dubai – Rome
09MAR20 – 13MAR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
14MAR20 – 03APR20 2 daily cancelled
04APR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily
Dubai – Seoul Incheon 05MAR20 – 30APR20 777-300ER replaces A380, 1 daily
Dubai – Shanghai Pu Dong 05FEB20 – 30APR20 Service cancellation extended until 30APR20. Service initially resumes with 1 daily A380 as EK302/303, 2nd daily EK304/305 to resume from 01JUN20
Dubai – Singapore EK352/353
14FEB20 – 29FEB20 777-300ER replaces A380
01MAR20 – 28MAR20 Cancelled (Overall service reduces from 4 to 3 daily)
Dubai – Taipei Taoyuan 22MAR20 – 30APR20 777-300ER replaces A380, 1 daily
Dubai – Tehran Imam Khomeini 26FEB20 – 30APR20 13 weekly cancelled
Dubai – Venice 12MAR20 – 03APR20 1 daily cancelled
Dubai – Warsaw 15MAR20 – 28MAR20 1 daily 777-300ER cancelled
