Uzbekistan Airways March/April 2020 International changes as of 15MAR20

Uzbekistan Airways has announced service changes to its international network, for the month of March and April 2020. Planned changes include the following. All information listed below is as of 1000GMT 15MAR20.



Tashkent – Amritsar 18MAR20 – 30APR20 3 weekly cancelled

Tashkent – Bangkok 16MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Tashkent – Beijing Capital 01FEB20 – 30APR20 2 weekly cancelled

Tashkent – Delhi 20MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly

Tashkent – Jakarta 25MAR20 – 30APR20 2 weekly cancelled

Tashkent – Jeddah 27FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled (Reservation is closed on/after 29MAR20)

Tashkent – Kuala Lumpur 01APR20 – 20APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Tashkent – London Heathrow 14MAR20 – 30APR20 2 weekly cancelled (Reservation closed for the month of May)

Tashkent – Milan Malpensa – Urgench – Tashkent 03APR20 – 30APR20 2 weekly cancelled

Tashkent – Mumbai 20MAR20 – 30APR20 2 weekly cancelled

Tashkent – Munich 01APR20 – 30APR20 2 weekly cancelled (Reservation closed for the month of May. Planned service launch moves to June)

Tashkent – Paris CDG 14MAR20 – 30APR20 3 weekly cancelled (Including 1 weekly via Urgench on inbound; Reservation closed for the month of May)

Tashkent – Rome 01MAR20 – 30APR20 2 weekly cancelled

Tashkent – Seoul Incheon 01MAR20 – 30APRR20 7 weekly cancelled

Tashkent – Tel Aviv 14MAR20 – 30APR20 4 weekly cancelled (Except 19MAR20 and 26MAR20)

Tashkent – Tokyo Narita 01MAR20 – 30APR20 1 weekly cancelled

Tashkent – Urumqi 01FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly cancelled (Reservation closed for the month of May)