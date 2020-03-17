Uzbekistan Airways suspends International service 16MAR20 – 05APR20

Uzbekistan Airways on Monday (16MAR20) announced cancellation of all International and regional service, between 16MAR20 and 05APR20. Following routes are impacted by the cancellation, with weekly frequency for the week of 29MAR20, based on OAG schedules listing on 15MAR20 or based on previously announced by the airline.



Bukhara – Moscow Vnukovo 4 weekly

Bukhara – St. Petersburg 1

Fergana – Kazan 1

Fergana – Moscow Vnukovo 3

Fergana – St. Petersburg 1

Karshi – Moscow Vnukovo 1

Namangan – Moscow Vnukovo 4

Namangan – Novosibirsk 1

Namangan – St. Petersburg 1

Navoi – Moscow Vnukovo 1

Nukus – Moscow Vnukovo 1

Samarkand – Istanbul 3

Samarkand – Kazan 1

Samarkand – Moscow Vnukovo 4

Samarkand – St. Petersburg 3

Tashkent – Adler/Sochi 2

Tashkent – Almaty 8

Tashkent – Baku 3

Tashkent – Bangkok 2

Tashkent – Bishkek 3

Tashkent – Delhi 2

Tashkent – Dubai 5

Tashkent – Dushanbe 2

Tashkent – Ekaterinburg 1

Tashkent – Frankfurt 3

Tashkent – Istanbul 14

Tashkent – Kaliningrad 1

Tashkent – Kazan 2

Tashkent – Krasnodar 2

Tashkent – Krasnoyarsk 1

Tashkent – Kuala Lumpur 1

Tashkent – Lahore 2

Tashkent – Mineralnye Vody 1

Tashkent – Minsk 3

Tashkent – Moscow Vnukovo 21

Tashkent – New York JFK 2

Tashkent – Novosibirsk 2

Tashkent – Nur-Sultan 3

Tashkent – Riga 1 (Service operated on 16MAR20)

Tashkent – Rostov 2

Tashkent – Samara 1

Tashkent – Sharjah 2

Tashkent – St. Petersburg 4

Tashkent – Tyumen 1

Tashkent – Ufa 1

Tashkent – Vladivostok 1

Tashkent – Voronezh 1

Termez – Moscow Vnukovo 3

Termez – St. Petersburg 1

Urgench – Moscow Vnukovo 4

Urgench – St. Petersburg 2



Previously reported cancellations/reductions:

Tashkent – Amritsar 18MAR20 – 30APR20 3 weekly cancelled

Tashkent – Bangkok 16MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Tashkent – Beijing Capital 01FEB20 – 30APR20 2 weekly cancelled

Tashkent – Delhi 20MAR20 – 30APR20 Reduce from 5 to 2 weekly

Tashkent – Jakarta 25MAR20 – 30APR20 2 weekly cancelled

Tashkent – Jeddah 27FEB20 – 28MAR20 4 weekly cancelled (Reservation is closed on/after 29MAR20)

Tashkent – Kuala Lumpur 01APR20 – 20APR20 Reduce from 2 to 1 weekly

Tashkent – London Heathrow 14MAR20 – 30APR20 2 weekly cancelled (Reservation closed for the month of May)

Tashkent – Milan Malpensa – Urgench – Tashkent 03APR20 – 30APR20 2 weekly cancelled

Tashkent – Mumbai 20MAR20 – 30APR20 2 weekly cancelled

Tashkent – Munich 01APR20 – 30APR20 2 weekly cancelled (Reservation closed for the month of May. Planned service launch moves to June)

Tashkent – Paris CDG 14MAR20 – 30APR20 3 weekly cancelled (Including 1 weekly via Urgench on inbound; Reservation closed for the month of May)

Tashkent – Rome 01MAR20 – 30APR20 2 weekly cancelled

Tashkent – Seoul Incheon 01MAR20 – 30APRR20 7 weekly cancelled

Tashkent – Tel Aviv 14MAR20 – 30APR20 4 weekly cancelled (Except 19MAR20 and 26MAR20)

Tashkent – Tokyo Narita 01MAR20 – 30APR20 1 weekly cancelled

Tashkent – Urumqi 01FEB20 – 28MAR20 2 weekly cancelled (Reservation closed for the month of May)