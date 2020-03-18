Thai AirAsia X March - June 2020 operation changes as of 18MAR20

Thai AirAsia X last week announced cancellation of service to Australia, as well as temporary cancellation to Japan and Korea. With the latest adjustment, the airline temporary suspends entire operation for few days from 17MAR20.



Frequency listed below is for the week of 15MAR20 only, based on OAG schedules listing on 15MAR20.



Bangkok Don Mueang – Brisbane eff 07APR20 3 weekly cancelled

Bangkok Don Mueang – Fukuoka 16MAR20 – 16JUN20 2 weekly cancelled

Bangkok Don Mueang – Fukushima 16MAR20 – 23APR20 2 weekly scheduled charter cancelled

Bangkok Don Mueang – Nagoya 16MAR20 – 16JUN20 3 weekly cancelled

Bangkok Don Mueang – Osaka Kansai 16MAR20 – 16JUN20 4 weekly cancelled

Bangkok Don Mueang – Sapporo New Chitose 16MAR20 – 16JUN20 4 weekly cancelled

Bangkok Don Mueang – Seoul Incheon 17MAR20 – 28MAR20 6 weekly cancelled

Bangkok Don Mueang – Tokyo Narita 16MAR20 – 16JUN20 7 weekly cancelled

Bangkok Don Mueang – Tbilisi eff 16MAR20 Scheduled charters cancelled (no planned resumption date for the moment)