Alitalia week of 22MAR20 operations as of 18MAR20

Alitalia earlier this week filed additional changes to its network. Domestically, all flights to/from Milan Linate has moved to Malpensa since 16MAR20, per airline announcement. As of 1115GMT 18MAR20, this adjustment is scheduled until 25MAR20, as the airline moves Milan service back to Linate from 26MAR20, although this is subject to change.



For domestic service currently in serve, the Skyteam member will maintain minimum 1 daily flight.



Domestic service for week of 22MAR20 – 28MAR20:

Milan Linate – Alghero 1 daily (resumes on 26MAR20)

Milan Linate – Bari 1 daily (resumes on 26MAR20)

Milan Linate – Brindisi 1 daily (resumes on 26MAR20)

Milan Linate – Cagliari 1 daily (resumes on 26MAR20)

Milan Linate – Catania 1 daily (resumes on 26MAR20)

Milan Linate – Lamezia Terme 1 daily (resumes on 26MAR20)

Milan Linate – Naples 1 daily (resumes on 26MAR20)

Milan Linate – Palermo 1 daily (resumes on 26MAR20)

Milan Malpensa – Bari 1 daily (until 25MAR20)

Milan Malpensa – Cagliari 1 daily (until 25MAR20)

Milan Malpensa – Lamezia Terme 1 daily (until 25MAR20)

Milan Malpensa – Naples 1 daily (until 25MAR20)

Rome – Alghero 6 weekly (resumes on 26MAR20)

Rome – Bari 13 weekly

Rome – Bologna 9 weekly

Rome – Brindisi 5 weekly (resumes on 26MAR20)

Rome – Cagliari 17 weekly

Rome – Catania 20 weekly

Rome – Florence 6 weekly (resumes on 26MAR20)

Rome – Genoa 10 weekly

Rome – Lamezia Terme 10 weekly

Rome – Milan Linate 8 weekly (resumes on 26MAR20)

Rome – Milan Malpensa 20 weekly (until 25MAR20)

Rome – Naples 10 weekly

Rome – Palermo 14 weekly

Rome – Pisa 1 daily

Rome – Reggio di Calabria 6 weekly (resumes on 26MAR20)

Rome – Trapani 3 weekly (resumes on 26MAR20)

Rome – Trieste 3 weekly (resumes on 26MAR20)

Rome – Turin 10 weekly

Rome – Venice 1 daily

Rome – Verona 1 daily



For Europe and Intercontinental service, the airline will only serve 17 routes, as of 18MAR20.



International service for week of 22MAR20 – 28MAR20:

Rome – Berlin Tegel 4 weekly

Rome – Brussels 1 daily

Rome – Delhi 5 weekly

Rome – Frankfurt 1 daily

Rome – Geneva 1 daily

Rome – Havana 2 weekly

Rome – Johannesburg 1 weekly

Rome – London Heathrow 1 daily (3 on 22MAR20)

Rome – Marseille 5 weekly

Rome – Munich 1 daily

Rome – New York JFK 12 weekly

Rome – Nice 5 weekly

Rome – Paris CDG 9 weekly

Rome – Rio de Janeiro Galeao 4 weekly

Rome – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 1 daily

Rome – Tokyo Narita 3 weekly (Previously noted, Alitalia will move Rome – Tokyo service from Narita to Haneda from 29MAR20)

Rome – Zurich 1 daily



Service for Buenos Aires and Miami operated until 17MAR20.



As situation remains fluid, further changes remain likely.